Petition: Remove other dogs from woman accused of drowning puppy

WEST MILFORD — An online petition asks law enforcement to remove two dogs from the custody of a woman who was accused of drowning a caged 10-week-old puppy last month.

The petition by All Star Pet Rescue of Linden claims that Tonya Fea, 47, posted on her social media about having at least two more dogs in her home.

"It is imperative that these dogs be removed immediately to get them out of danger," the petition reads. "It would be beyond tragic to see the other dogs meet the same fate. She has shown herself to be irresponsible and incompetent with animals entrusted to her care."

In other cases where people have been found guilty of animal abuse, judges in the state have removed animals from owners or barred them from owning more pets.

Fea admitted that she submerged the dog but claims that the puppy was already dead, investigators said. A necropsy of the animal concluded that the dog died from asphyxiation.

Fea has her first court appearance in Passaic County on May 22 on charges of animal cruelty and defiant trespass.

