🚨 A person was struck near Princeton Junction

🚨 The identity of the victim was not disclosed by Amtrak

🚨 Service on the Northeast Corridor was affected for several hours

WEST WINDSOR — A person was struck by two trains on the Northeast Corridor Tuesday morning near the Princeton Junction station.

NJ Transit said the individual was first struck west of the station by a train carrying 180 passengers headed for Trenton around 9:25 a.m. The person was then struck by a Washington-bound Amtrak train around 10 a.m.

No one on board either train was injured.

Sign at the West Windsor station on the Northeast Corridor Sign at the West Windsor station on the Northeast Corridor (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Who was struck?

Service on the Northeast Corridor was suspended for several hours between Princeton Junction and Trenton following the incident.

Amtrak, which owns and maintains the Northeast Corridor tracks, is leading the investigation. Spokesman Jason Abrams declined to disclose the identity of the victim or other information.

It was the second fatality involving a NJ Transit train in a week.

A 15-year-old about to begin his sophomore year at Palmyra High School was struck Thursday by a light rail train on the RiverLine while crossing the tracks.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott