Person struck by two trains on Northeast Corridor

Person struck by two trains on Northeast Corridor

Princeton Junction station on the Northeast Corridor (Brian McCarthy)

🚨 A person was struck near Princeton Junction

🚨 The identity of the victim was not disclosed by Amtrak

🚨 Service on the Northeast Corridor was affected for several hours

WEST WINDSOR — A person was struck by two trains on the Northeast Corridor Tuesday morning near the Princeton Junction station.

NJ Transit said the individual was first struck west of the station by a train carrying 180 passengers headed for Trenton around 9:25 a.m. The person was then struck by a Washington-bound Amtrak train around 10 a.m.

No one on board either train was injured.

ALSO READ: Worker files police report against
NJ officials's throat-cutting comment

Sign at the West Windsor station on the Northeast Corridor (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media)
loading...

Who was struck?

Service on the Northeast Corridor was suspended for several hours between Princeton Junction and Trenton following the incident.

Amtrak, which owns and maintains the Northeast Corridor tracks, is leading the investigation. Spokesman Jason Abrams declined to disclose the identity of the victim or other information.

It was the second fatality involving a NJ Transit train in a week.

A 15-year-old about to begin his sophomore year at Palmyra High School was struck Thursday by a light rail train on the RiverLine while crossing the tracks.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ

The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects.

Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

The 10 best and 10 worst states to retire

For their 2024 report, Bankrate.com analyzed factors such as cost of living, health care and crime to rank the 50 states as places where you might want to consider retirement. Visit this link for the complete report.

Gallery Credit: Bankrate/New Jersey 101.5

Most cost-efficient school districts in New Jersey

These are the most cost-efficient school districts in the state of New Jersey. Based on 2022-23 school year budget and enrollment figures, these districts spend the least per student. We only included districts with at least the state average enrollment of about 2,000 students.

We also included the district's ranking among its peers based on district type and size.

Click here for a list of the most expensive districts.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Filed Under: Mercer County, Princeton Junction, West Windsor
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM