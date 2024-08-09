☑️ A teen was struck by an NJ Transit train on the RiverLine in Palmyra Thursday

PALMYRA — The teen struck by a NJ Transit RiverLine train Thursday morning in Palmyra was a 15-year-old student-athlete on his way to a soccer scrimmage.

The train was heading north carrying 28 passengers when it struck the teen at the Chestnut Street crossing in Palmyra around 8:20 a.m., according to NJ Transit spokesman John Chartier. He did not disclose the teen's identity.

Interim Superintendent Mark Pease told 6 ABC Action News the teen was a "well-liked" rising sophomore and soccer player at Palmyra High School

Gate is a common crossing

The borough expressed “deepest and most heartfelt prayers and sympathies to the family, their friends and neighbors, and his teachers, classmates and teammates” in a statement.

Grief counselors will be at the school Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The crossing is one that students commonly use during the school year and a crossing guard is on duty, Mayor Gina Tait told 6 ABC Action News.

