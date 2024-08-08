Juvenile killed by NJ Transit RiverLine train in Palmyra

PALMYRA — A juvenile was struck and killed by a NJ Transit RiverLine train.

The incident suspended service Thursday morning.

NJ Transit spokesman John Chartier said the male was struck by a northbound train at the Chestnut Street crossing in Palmyra around 8:20 a.m. None of the 28 passengers and operator were injured.

Service impacted by the incident

The identity of the victim and the circumstances of the crash were not disclosed by Chartier.

The crossing is located a block south of the Palmyra station.

Service between Cinnaminson and Pennsauken Transit Center was suspended for about 90 minutes in both directions. It was restored around 10 a.m. with one-hour delays.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Road trip! The hottest theme parks in the Six Flags-Cedar Fair family Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics There will be lots of NJ ties in Paris for the Olympic games this summer, running July 26 through Aug. 11 — with events airing on NBC and online at NBC.com. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt