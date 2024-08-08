Juvenile killed by NJ Transit RiverLine train in Palmyra
PALMYRA — A juvenile was struck and killed by a NJ Transit RiverLine train.
The incident suspended service Thursday morning.
NJ Transit spokesman John Chartier said the male was struck by a northbound train at the Chestnut Street crossing in Palmyra around 8:20 a.m. None of the 28 passengers and operator were injured.
Service impacted by the incident
The identity of the victim and the circumstances of the crash were not disclosed by Chartier.
The crossing is located a block south of the Palmyra station.
Service between Cinnaminson and Pennsauken Transit Center was suspended for about 90 minutes in both directions. It was restored around 10 a.m. with one-hour delays.
