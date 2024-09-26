NJ police say $500K FexEx truck robbery was an inside job

☑️ A FexEd driver was held up after picking up a half-million dollars worth of perfume

☑️ Edison police said an ex-employee of the perfume company was involved

☑️ Over $500,000 worth of items were stolen

EDISON — Four men were charged in connection the robbery of a FexEx trailer and the theft of a half-million worth of expensive colognes and perfume in what police called an "inside job."

A FedEx driver was held up at gunpoint by two masked men on Greek Lane inside an Edison industrial park after picking up a trailer full of merchandise the night of Sept. 5. The driver was ordered to drive to nearby Ethel Road where two men were waiting. The group unloaded four pallets of packages into a box truck and drove it a short distance to a waiting truck.

They then zip-tied the driver of the Fed Ex truck, threw his phone into a wooded area and left him behind. The driver was able to call police by using his Apple Watch.

Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said that Juan A. Julião Castanos, 30, of Paterson was the first arrest on Sept. 19, which was made at Newark Liberty International Airport as he returned from the Dominican Republic.

Map shows locations of Ethel Road and Greek Lane in Edison Map shows locations of Ethel Road and Greek Lane in Edison (Canva) loading...

Fragrances found in Paterson

Two more suspects, Nengly Sanchez Espaillat, 32, and Jhonatan Gregorio Castillo, 34, who are both from Paterson were arrested later that day where. Over 2,200 bottles of perfume include the high-end brand Creed were also found at another location in Paterson.

The fourth person charged, Oscar Lizardo Lopez, 43, of Basking Ridge, was a former employee of the company where the fragrances were stolen, according to Bryan.

All four face armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose and criminal conspiracy charges. They are being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center awaiting detention hearings.

“Our department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is committed to ensuring the safety of our community and swiftly addressing criminal activity. I couldn’t be more proud of the incredible work they do to keep Edison safe,” Bryan said. “We are grateful for the collaboration of our law enforcement partners and the support of the community in bringing these individuals to justice.”

