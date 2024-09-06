FedEx truck driver gets zip-tied in coordinated robbery in Edison, NJ

🚨 The FedEx driver was in an industrial area

🚨 Two masked and armed men ordered him to drive a short distance

🚨 Two more men were waiting with a box truck

EDISON — A FedEx driver was held up at gunpoint after picking up a trailer full of packages Thursday night.

Police Chief Thomas Bryan said the driver, a 35-year-old Elizabeth man, was held up by two men masked men after the pickup on Greek Lane around 9 p.m.

They ordered him to drive the truck to Ethel Road where two more men and a box truck were waiting. A black SUV followed the truck, according to Bryan.

The group unloaded two pallets of packages into the box truck and drove it a short distance to a waiting truck. They then zip-tied the driver of the Fed Ex truck and left him behind.

Map shows locations of Ethel Road and Greek Lane in Edison

Making an escape

"He was able to get out of the zip ties and he had an Apple Watch so he was able to call us and we responded. He was not injured," Bryan said, adding that this type of robbery was unprecedented in Edison.

The truck nor the robbers have been located.

FedEx in December warned its drivers about truck break-ins, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The company said the safety of workers is their top priority and advised driver to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

NJ.com was first to report this incident.

