Party on! NJ school’s swanky beer bash — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

Marc Toledo (Hudson County Prosecutor's Office) Marc Toledo (Hudson County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

JERSEY CITY — A city man has been arrested for luring a woman into his vehicle and sexually assaulting her, according to prosecutors.

Marc Toledo, 30, was arrested on Monday. He's being held at Hudson County jail, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Toledo is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual assault, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree terroristic threats, and third-degree criminal restraint.

Canva Canva loading...

A proposed law named after a woman who authorities say was killed by her ex-boyfriend aims to give potential victims a heads-up about lurking predators.

The Senate Judiciary Committee originally planned to only discuss the legislative measure on Thursday, but instead decided to vote it through after a lengthy discussion.

Bill Spadea and Joe Theismann Bill Spadea and Joe Theismann loading...

TRENTON — Media personality and longtime New Jersey 101.5 morning host Bill Spadea made it official, launching his campaign for governor.

"I'm an outsider they can't control and because I'm unapologetically conservative: Pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and pro-Trump," Spadea says in a nearly 3-minute campaign video released Monday morning.

Speaking over images of a "drag queen story hour" and headlines about crimes committed by people in the country illegally, Spadea says he is "running for governor to fight for you."

George Norcross NJ charges George Norcross (inset and at right) was indicted on RICO charges. He attended the news conference announcing the charges. (AP Photo file, NJOAG/Townsquare Media photo illustration) loading...

TRENTON — Like a boss, Democratic power broker George Norcross sat defiantly in the front row on Monday as the state Attorney General’s Office outlined a blockbuster corruption case.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin and his team said the charges were rooted in a years-long investigation involving a criminal enterprise run by the 68-year-old Norcross and at least five associates.

One of his brothers, 61-year-old Philip Norcross, of Philadelphia, and former Camden Mayor Dana Redd, now living in Sicklerville, are defendants facing counts that include first-degree racketeering, retaliation, concealing, intimidation and threatening.

Instagram MON (2) loading...

NEWARK — More staff than students from New Jersey's largest school district enjoyed a $50,000 event at a swanky venue to wind down the school year, according to a published report.

Newark schools paid for 275 adults and 140 children to attend the bash on Saturday, June 1 at the Forest Lodge, TAPintoNewark first reported. The school board unanimously approved funding for the Superintendent Staff Fun Day last month.

loading...

