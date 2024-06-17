Jersey City, NJ man lures woman into car to rape her, prosecutors say

Marc Toledo (Hudson County Prosecutor's Office)

JERSEY CITY — A city man has been arrested for luring a woman into his vehicle and sexually assaulting her, according to prosecutors.

Marc Toledo, 30, was arrested on Monday. He's being held at Hudson County jail, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Toledo is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual assault, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree terroristic threats, and third-degree criminal restraint.

Toledo lured the woman into his car on the morning of Sunday, June 2, prosecutors said.

Jersey City (Google Maps)
According to officials, Toledo drove up to a 22-year-old woman in the Journal Square section of Jersey City and convinced her to get into his white vehicle. It's not clear why she decided to get in.

Toledo then drove a short distance away to Division Street and Eighth Street and sexually assaulted the woman inside the vehicle, according to prosecutors.

An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the county's Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234.

