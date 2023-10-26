Ozempic drug shortage in NJ — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ Trying to get Ozempic in New Jersey? Good luck

The injectable drug Ozempic The injectable drug Ozempic (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) loading...

If you need to renew your prescription for the diabetes drug Ozempic it's not going to be easy.

The drug to help Type 2 diabetics manage their blood sugar made by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is in short supply for two reasons. One is that its active ingredient called semaglutide which causes weight loss, is also in short supply. That leads to the second reason: its popularity as a way to quickly drop pounds has helped wipe out supply.

NJ man accused of using racial slurs in threatening messages to college student and family Beachwood Ocean County (Walter Maxim Facebook page, Canva) loading...

A 44-year-old Ocean County man has been accused of using racial slurs in repeated threatening messages sent to a local family, including a college student who attends school out of state.

Walter Maxim, of Beachwood, was charged with three counts of bias intimidation, terroristic threats, stalking and harassment, according to Ocean County First Assistant Prosecutor Michael Nolan.

Ryan McDonald, 7-Eleven on Mantoloking Rd in Brick Ryan McDonald (Ocean County Jail), 7-Eleven on Mantoloking Rd in Brick (Google Maps) loading...

BRICK — A case of "store rage" at a 7-Eleven led a customer to slash tires and use racial slurs Tuesday afternoon.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Ryan McDonald, 33, of Brick, became agitated with other customers inside the store on Mantoloking Road around 2 p.m. and then went to his car parked out front.

McDonald got a knife out of his car and slashed a tire on the car of a customer, police said.

Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, located at Bader Field in 2023 (Steve Freeman) Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, located at Bader Field in 2023 (Steve Freeman) loading...

Something different is happening with next year's beer and music festival in Atlantic City, and a lot of people are loving it.

The dates for 2024 were announced Tuesday afternoon. Folks who are more interested in the beer than the music will be able to buy tickets as soon this week.

The bands that are booked to play next year's fests will be announced at a later date.

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The killing of a Bradley Beach man just weeks away from his 20th birthday remains unsolved more than seven years later and investigators are looking for new leads.

The fatal shooting of 19-year-old Andre Thorne took place in Neptune Township on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016.

Thorne was sitting in the driver's seat of a 2002 red Dodge Neon outside a home on the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue with two other people in the car around 8:18 p.m., according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past several years, state lawmakers have dealt with accused child predators among ranks of teachers and educators.

The following individuals were arrested and charged in 2021 and several years earlier. Some were convicted and sentenced to prison. Others have accepted plea deals for probation and some cases were still pending. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Most expensive NJ school systems — by type of district The New Jersey Department of Education separates school districts based on their district and budget type. For example, some districts serve grades K-12 while others are only K-6. Some districts operate only a regional high school or vocational school. In the list below, we reveal the district in each type with the highest per-pupil spending in 2021-22.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.