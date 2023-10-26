Ozempic drug shortage in NJ — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:
⬛ Trying to get Ozempic in New Jersey? Good luck
If you need to renew your prescription for the diabetes drug Ozempic it's not going to be easy.
The drug to help Type 2 diabetics manage their blood sugar made by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is in short supply for two reasons. One is that its active ingredient called semaglutide which causes weight loss, is also in short supply. That leads to the second reason: its popularity as a way to quickly drop pounds has helped wipe out supply.
⬛ NJ man accused of repeated racist threats to student and family
A 44-year-old Ocean County man has been accused of using racial slurs in repeated threatening messages sent to a local family, including a college student who attends school out of state.
Walter Maxim, of Beachwood, was charged with three counts of bias intimidation, terroristic threats, stalking and harassment, according to Ocean County First Assistant Prosecutor Michael Nolan.
⬛ NJ man shouting slurs attacks cars, people at 7-Eleven, cops say
BRICK — A case of "store rage" at a 7-Eleven led a customer to slash tires and use racial slurs Tuesday afternoon.
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Ryan McDonald, 33, of Brick, became agitated with other customers inside the store on Mantoloking Road around 2 p.m. and then went to his car parked out front.
McDonald got a knife out of his car and slashed a tire on the car of a customer, police said.
⬛ Major change announced for annual Atlantic City beer & music fest
Something different is happening with next year's beer and music festival in Atlantic City, and a lot of people are loving it.
The dates for 2024 were announced Tuesday afternoon. Folks who are more interested in the beer than the music will be able to buy tickets as soon this week.
The bands that are booked to play next year's fests will be announced at a later date.
⬛ NJ cops need help to solve Monmouth County murder
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The killing of a Bradley Beach man just weeks away from his 20th birthday remains unsolved more than seven years later and investigators are looking for new leads.
The fatal shooting of 19-year-old Andre Thorne took place in Neptune Township on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016.
Thorne was sitting in the driver's seat of a 2002 red Dodge Neon outside a home on the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue with two other people in the car around 8:18 p.m., according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
