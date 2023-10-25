NJ man shouting racist slurs attacks cars, people at 7-Eleven, cops say
🔪 Ryan McDonald, 33, of Brick Township got upset with people a 7-Eleven in Brick
🔪 He slashed three tires on two cars in the parking lot
BRICK — A case of "store rage" at a 7-Eleven led a customer to slash tires and use racial slurs Tuesday afternoon.
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Ryan McDonald, 33, of Brick, became agitated with other customers inside the store on Mantoloking Road around 2 p.m. and then went to his car parked out front.
McDonald got a knife out of his car and slashed a tire on the car of a customer, police said.
He then slashed the tires of a second car in the parking lot which had a woman and a child inside before running off, police said.
Multiple charges
Billhimer did not disclose what made McDonald upset at the other customers or the nature of his racial slurs.
McDonald was located a short time near the store and was taken into custody without incident.
He is being held at Ocean County Jail on three counts of bias intimidation, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of criminal mischief.
