Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

One of 2 whales first spotted last week (NOAA) (NOAA) loading...

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two federal environmental agencies issued plans Thursday to better protect endangered whales amid offshore wind farm development.

That move came as two offshore wind developers announced they were swapping projects.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released final plans to protect endangered North American right whales, of which there are only about 360 left in the world.

Brenden B. Santiago (MCPO) Brenden B. Santiago (MCPO) loading...

A Middletown Township police officer has been accused of ripping off more than $500 in merchandise during self-checkout at discount department stores, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Thursday.

Brenden B. Santiago, of Tinton Falls, was charged on Tuesday with third-degree shoplifting and fourth-degree attempted shoplifting.

Dogs abandoned in Mount Olive (Brian Magrini) Dogs abandoned in Mount Olive (Brian Magrini) loading...

MOUNT OLIVE — A Dover man is charged with animal cruelty for abandoning his two dogs in a town ten miles away from home, according to police.

Felipe Rogelnarce, 44, has been arrested and released pending a future court hearing, Mount Olive police said.

Townsquare Media illustration Townsquare Media illustration loading...

NEWARK — If there were adequate funds headed its way, New Jersey Transit wouldn't have to force riders to make up for major shortfalls.

That's the message from groups who are outraged over NJ Transit's plan to increase fares by 15% in July, and by 3% annually afterwards.

financial future town hall feature loading...

From affording a home to college planning and saving for retirement, a panel of experts helps to guide your journey.

Planning on leaving New Jersey? Here is why that may not be the best financial decision you could make.

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.