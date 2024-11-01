Online luck in NJ: $1 and $10 bets turn into millions

Two progressive jackpots were snagged on the same day through New Jersey online casinos.

BetMGM says the lucky wins occurred on Oct. 3 and totaled more than $5.2 million.

The bigger hit, worth around $4 million, happened on a $10 spin on the slot game Bison Fury Megaways, through Borgata Online. Another jackpot, worth approximately $1.2 million, was hit with a spin worth just $1, on BetMGM casino's Independence Pays slot game.

“Two big jackpot winners on the same day showcases the ‘you never know when’ jackpot moments that happen at BetMGM,” said Angus Nisbet, vice president of gaming. “It is especially notable since these jackpots occurred on games only available at our casino sites.”

For games with progressive jackpots, the top prize increases every time the game is played and the jackpot isn't hit.

SEE ALSO: Lucky lottery week for NJ players

Both winners chose to remain anonymous. The winner of the $1.2 million jackpot is from Marlboro, according to BetMGM.

In August, an online player in New Jersey turned $200 into $6.4 million through BetMGM, the largest jackpot in the U.S. since online gaming became legal.

