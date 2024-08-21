Online player hits record-setting jackpot in New Jersey

A New Jersey gambler just made history.

BetMGM, an internet gaming operator, says that someone playing online in New Jersey hit the largest jackpot in the U.S. since online gaming became legal.

The prize was won on Monday morning, according to BetMGM.

The player placed a $200 bet on the game Fruit Blaster, and hit "The Big One" progressive jackpot for $6.4 million.

Fruit Blaster is a five-reel slot game. Players win based on the combination of fruit and other symbols displayed on paylines.

“It’s been a summer filled with anticipation watching the progressive jackpot grow quickly to record levels," said Adam Greenblatt, CEO of BetMGM. "This win is the latest proof that BetMGM Casino is the premier destination for progressive jackpots and unforgettable experiences.”

BetMGM did not reveal the identity of the lucky player.

After the win, The Big One reset and was at $1.2 million as of Tuesday.

In 2023, progressive jackpot wins from BetMGM totaled more than $138 million, the company said.

BetMGM is the online gaming operator for Borgata in Atlantic City.

