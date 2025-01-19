One of NJ’s best restaurants is this hole-in-the-wall place

Valentine's Day is coming up and if you're looking for a good spot, I've got one for you.

It's Tarantella in Medford, New Jersey.

I went there with my family just before the new year and I was really impressed with their menu and the quality of food.

I often think of how it can be tough for an Italian restaurant to stand out in New Jersey. When you think about it you realize just how many good ones there are scattered throughout the entire state.

What sets one apart from the rest to make them recognizable? What can they do to make sure people keep coming back?

Well for starters, making sure the quality of food is fresh is a good start. Tarantella does that for sure. They also have a very nice dim light inside. It's not all that important for me, but if you're looking for a romantic dinner on Valentine's Day that won't be an issue.

I got their Gamberoni Marinara which was delicious. It's jumbo shrimp with mussels sauteed in garlic with fresh plum tomato sauce, sweet or hot, served on a bed of linguini. One of my favorite Italian meals and Tarantella does it well. Check out the rest of their dinner menu here.

They are BYOB so any drinks you want you'll have to bring yourself. Though I'd argue that's better.

You can find them at 128 NJ-70 in Medford, New Jersey. Check them out if you're ever in the area. The food will be worth it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

