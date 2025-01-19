TikTok is back in the U.S. — 10 songs it made wildly famous

I'll be the first to admit that I was skeptical about TikTok actually getting banned. Maybe I didn't want to believe it would happen, or maybe I was convinced that too many people rely on it for a ban to be permanent.

I didn't officially download TikTok until the fall of 2019. It was popular before then but I held out on it because I didn't want to succumb to the peer pressure of getting the app.

It's crazy to think of how far we've come since then. All the funny skits, dance trends, sports highlight videos and songs that became wildly popular by users using them in their videos.

It was a wild and fun six years TikTok. And for a while there it seemed like you'd be gone for good. Below are 10 songs the app made incredibly popular. Stay tuned for the end. I've got some theories on why the United States ban was so short-lived.

As for why TikTok came back so quickly, I'll say this. So many influencers and small businesses rely on it to make income. I've seen videos of people who are school teachers talking about how growing a following on TikTok was a great second income for them.

That was never going to be stripped from people. It would hurt so many people financially. So all the creators, small businesses, or regular working people who posted videos for fun can breathe a sigh of relief. TikTok isn't going anywhere.

