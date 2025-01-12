Get a taste of Italy at this delicious NJ Italian restaurant

My first restaurant experience of 2025 is one that I hope you can experience too. Delicious Italian food, a warm cozy vibe on the restaurant's inside and classic Italian music playing in the background.

This is one place you absolutely need to have on your bucket list for 2025. A family friend recommended it and they hit the nail on the head.

I'm already making plans to go back there sometime very soon. That's how good it was.

I'm talking about Cucina di Pirone in Hainesport New Jersey.

They have everything here from delicious pizzas to classic Italian meals. You can't go wrong. Check out their mouthwatering menu here.

Before I get into exactly what I had for dinner there's an appetizer that can't be passed over. Their bread is also homemade and delicious as well. But the Calamari Dolce e Piccante was one of the best appetizers I've ever had. It's sweet and spicy, for those unaware.

You'll want to get multiple orders of it because it will be a fan favorite at your table.

As for my main course I got the Capellini Chef Special. It has fresh plum tomatoes and prosciutto and I added shrimp to it. I was in the mood for a classic Italian pasta that I knew would hit the spot and it did.

Below are some photos from my meal. The place is a must-try. Get there at some point during 2025!

