My new rule for tipping in New Jersey 

The holiday season means more pressure when it comes to tipping.

How much should I tip? Who should I tip more to? Am I really obligated to tip more?

You can find a guide to holiday tipping here.

But if you want my personal tipping rule, it’s fairly simple.

It’s based on food transactions, so haircuts and other areas you might need to tip are excluded.

Simply put, if I’m ordering my food while standing up, then I am not going to give a tip.

And I’ve heard from other people who share a similar sentiment. There’s no need for me to give a tip if you don’t serve me directly at a table.

I don’t know when the “tipping screen” became normal or why it got brought into the equation but it creates a headache for everyone involved.

And I used to work for tips. I’m a generous tipper. I know what it’s like to be the worker who is hoping he or she gets a good tip from the customer. But at some point, we need to consider when a tip is worth it versus when it isn’t.

Because pretty soon, it feels like the tip screen is going to be everywhere. Car washes, produce stands, bowling alleys, who knows where it will make its way to next.

Just keep in mind that if you’re ordering while standing up, no tip is necessary.

At some point, we need to put our foot down and not fall victim to tip shaming. It’s ok to not feel like you need to tip on something.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

