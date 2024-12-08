These are 8 of the best pizza places in Central Jersey

These are 8 of the best pizza places in Central Jersey

Google Maps

We're known for our pizza, there's no doubt about that. From the corner shops that most people might not know about to the household names that everyone holds in high regard.

No matter where you are in Jersey you're going to find a great slice.

But where are the best places in Central Jersey for it? Growing up in this area I've got some places you might have never heard of before.

SEE MORE: I try to stay away from chain restaurants in NJ for this reason

Google Maps
loading...

So if you're looking for a good place to hit up check out the list below and thank me later.

You can't go wrong with any of these places.

8 of the best pizza places in Central Jersey

Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Dennis Malloy's classic NJ pizza tour

Below are the pizzerias in New Jersey that our listeners said should be stops on a classic New Jersey pizza tour. Which ones are we missing?

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

These are some of the 10 best restaurants in Central Jersey

Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM