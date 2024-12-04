Your NJ guide to holiday tipping: Who to tip and how much?
💲 Do you tip services during the holiday season?
💲 Are you confused as to how much to tip?
💲 Hopefully, this guide will help
The holidays are here. The decorations are up. The home-baked cookies are in their tins. The shopping is done. The wrapping is complete.
What about tipping?
This topic seems to get more and more confusing every year. Who should I tip and how much?
Fidelity Investments has released a holiday tipping guide with help from Lizzie Post, co-president of the etiquette-focused Emily Post Institute that will hopefully help.
While tipping is not necessary, it is appreciated. So, if you would like to tip certain services this holiday season, take a few steps first.
Set a tipping budget. Make a list of people who have helped you out this year. Give what you can but don’t spread yourself thin.
Post recommends using “up to amounts,” as in “up to a week’s pay” or “up to one session’s pay” as a tip.
Who to tip this holiday season and how much?
What about apartment building staff? Renters tend to tip less than owners, according to real estate site, Brick Underground, they suggested tipping the following:
Super or resident manager - $150 to $300
Doorman or concierge - $75 to $200
Porter, handyman, and other maintenance staff - $25 to $50
Garage attendant - $25 to $75
