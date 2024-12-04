Your NJ guide to holiday tipping: Who to tip and how much?

💲 Do you tip services during the holiday season?

The holidays are here. The decorations are up. The home-baked cookies are in their tins. The shopping is done. The wrapping is complete.

What about tipping?

This topic seems to get more and more confusing every year. Who should I tip and how much?

Fidelity Investments has released a holiday tipping guide with help from Lizzie Post, co-president of the etiquette-focused Emily Post Institute that will hopefully help.

While tipping is not necessary, it is appreciated. So, if you would like to tip certain services this holiday season, take a few steps first.

Set a tipping budget. Make a list of people who have helped you out this year. Give what you can but don’t spread yourself thin.

Post recommends using “up to amounts,” as in “up to a week’s pay” or “up to one session’s pay” as a tip.

Who to tip this holiday season and how much? Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

What about apartment building staff? Renters tend to tip less than owners, according to real estate site, Brick Underground, they suggested tipping the following:

Super or resident manager - $150 to $300

Doorman or concierge - $75 to $200

Porter, handyman, and other maintenance staff - $25 to $50

Garage attendant - $25 to $75