Walk into the Cranbury Inn in Cranbury, New Jersey. Not only can you feel the history of the inn, but the décor and house put you in a genuinely nice comfort zone.

The history of the Cranbury Inn is amazing. The town as we know it now as Cranbury, was originally Cranberry Towne back in 1697 when the town received its charter from England.

As the population and number of travelers grew, the need for taverns to eat and rest became evident.

In the mid-1700s the townspeople of Cranbury built three or four taverns.

Bar, Cranbury Inn

In 1800, Peter Perrine and his new wife were married across the street from what would become the Cranbury Inn.

Middlesex County Courthouse records show that they built their house, which is now the Cranbury Inn, across the street from the church in which they were married.

The Cranbury Inn was a full-service Inn, offering food, drink, and a place to stay, with a big barn behind the inn to tend to your horses.

Sadly, in 1902, the barn burned to the ground. The current owners have erected a large Dutch barn in that location.

The Cranbury Inn played a role for troops fighting alongside George Washington.

And, many other famous people have graced the Cranbury Inn.

Albert Einstein had a beverage or two, Mrs. Chiang Kai-Sheck and her entourage from China stayed there, the Prince and Princess of the Netherlands, the City Council of Moscow, and even Brooke Shields enjoyed the grog at the famous inn, when she was attending Princeton.

Nachos, Mozzarella Sticks, Appetizers

The Cranbury Inn has a comfortable menu that you will enjoy.

Their signature French onion soup is delicious! They have great prime rib, burgers, appetizers, and a big wine list with lots of craft beers.

Want to bring a libation home with you? They have a great liquor store on-site.

Drinks, Bar

I cannot stress the enjoyable ambience enough; all the previous and current owners have worked hard to preserve the feel and look of the Cranbury Inn and its rich history.

It is absolutely worth the trip.