One courageous NJ 101.5 Jersey girl you need to know about (Opinion)

Judi Franco is a great entertainer, talker, friend and super-spreader of facts and truth. She recently posted an article about why one doc told her NOT to get the COVID vaccine. The article is thoughtful and offers an opinion based on medical facts that are often suppressed and censored by most news outlets and social media.

Every one of my listeners and fans should take a few minutes after my show and tune into the conversation with Judi and her longtime co-host (also a good friend of mine) Dennis Malloy. It takes guts to stand up against groupthink and think for yourself amidst all the social shaming and outright canceling going on in our culture these days.

Judi took a stance and backed it up with medical facts and will likely feel the heat of hate from the panickers and cowards who are still scared of COVID despite the FACT that it has a 99.8% survival rate for most and a majority of Americans have natural immunity. Actually if we're listening to the medical experts, we have already achieved herd immunity as more than 200 million Americans have already contracted the virus. I am a hard no on the vaccine after listening to the warnings from medical experts and docs. Here are a few of my past articles that you should read in addition to Judi's:

Why you need to calm down about Coronavirus.

Here's a Jersey doc with some facts about the vaccine.

Concerns about the experimental nature of the vaccine and why you shouldn't be forced or shamed into taking it.

And finally, why I am not taking the COVID vax.

Many of you know that Judi is the reason I am with you every morning on the air. Almost eight years ago now, Judi was making fun of the show that I hosted on Fox TV in the New York TV market, Chasing News. The original name of my show was "Chasing New Jersey" and Judi went to the air to mock us in a way the Judi has perfected over the years. Of course we took some issue with her show and called to invite Dennis and Judi to our studio. We were fast friends and she asked me to fill in for Dennis a few weeks later. The rest is history.

I want to personally thank Judi Franco for her strength, courage, friendship and sense of humor. She is one of the greats for sure.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist