The big push these days is to rush to get a vaccine that according to corrupt, self-serving politicians and equally corrupt and self-serving media outlets, is the only way to return to normal. I call bullsh*t.

First of all, the survival rate for COVID is through the roof. Not only has the WHO estimated that more than 750 million have contracted coronavirus with most not even having symptoms let alone being sick enough for medical care, but the New York Times last week estimated in a report that more than 100 million Americans have had the virus. Here's the survival rate broken down by age group from the CDC:

0-19: 99.997%

20-49: 99.98%

50-69: 99.5%

70+: 94.6%

Secondly, it's very possible, if not likely, that your body's own immune response may be better than the response to the vaccine with no side effects. Big Pharma Merck scrapped two vaccines after they discovered that the immune response "following natural infection" produced a better response than the response to their vaccine during the trials.

What's interesting is that the media is quick to jump on this and try to paint the Merck response in a light that still favors the vaccine. Here's the excerpt from an attempted "fact-check" from USA Today shooting down an article about the Merck decisions:

While Merck did say its vaccines produced an inferior immune response to those who survived "following natural infection," the company did not say its vaccines were less effective than "just contracting the virus itself and developing antibodies," as the article purports. - Madeleine Ngo from USA Today

The media is attempting to justify the vaccine and scare people that if you don't get it, you are vulnerable. Facts show this is simply not the case for most people.

Thirdly, the vaccine is not for everyone. Here's my conversation with a NJ doc explaining who should and who shouldn't get the vaccine.

Fourth, there are side effects from this very new and barely tested (compared to other vaccines which go through years of testing) and some have died following the jab.

Fifth and final point for this discussion is that we have a treatment for COVID that some doctors who resisted for some reason early on, are finally coming around to admit. That treatment is hydroxychloroquine and it is a drug that has been around for decades used for malaria and lupus patients.

So a disease that won't make most people sick, let alone kill them, medical doctors using facts to show that most don't need to be vaccinated, some dangerous side effects from the vaccine starting to creep into the news reporting and a simple, easy to distribute treatment for the virus if you are unlucky enough to get sick.

We have to get over the fear and reopen everything without any qualifiers. No masks, no distance and no vaccine. Deal with your medical issues with your personal doctor and leave the economy and the schools alone.

