NJ doctor has some advice about the vaccine — #SpeakingCOVID (Opinion)

We keep hearing about the new vaccine which should help people who contract COVID have fewer and less severe symptoms. We hear from the pharma companies that the vaccine won't stop you from spreading the virus, but it's still something most people should take. It's interesting to me to hear politicians and media outlets tell us that the only way to return to "normal" is for most people to get vaccinated. Despite trashing the concept of "herd immunity" during the pandemic, which some docs said occurred in the Spring LAST YEAR, these same political and media hacks now claim the goal is herd immunity, but only through the vaccine.

As a thinking person who is well informed, this makes zero sense. First of all, for most people the disease itself is very mild and most who test positive have zero symptoms. Second, we've learned that people develop antibodies to keep them healthy sometimes from just having a slight cold. The WHO a few months ago said as many as 750 million people have already had coronavirus putting the mortality rate from infection at about the same level as the flu.

A few weeks ago, the New York Times, no stranger to fanning the flames of panic, reported that as many as 1 in 3 Americans have already had the virus. The CDC has received reports of more than one thousand people dying after receiving the vaccine. So clearly more research should be done before you subject yourself or your children to an "emergency authorized" vaccine for a disease that has a 99.8% survival rate for most.

The CDC has consistently reported that among those who reportedly died from/with COVID, 94% had an average of 2.6 co-morbidities. So old, sick people may die from COVID. The vaccine distribution is 4% in NJ and 6% in Florida, yet, cases and hospitalizations have plummeted. Don't listen to the governor's ridiculous claim that we can't get back to normal unless 70% of adults get the jab. This is the same guy telling you ya gotta wear not one, but two masks, despite literally ZERO scientific evidence that any masking helps to stop the spread of viruses.Actually almost ALL of the evidence shows the opposite.

Masks can be adverse to your personal health and have NEVER shown to be effective during viral outbreaks. Well, there was that one mannequin test done by the CDC, c'mon, how long are we going to let these elite bureaucrats lie to us? Since the vaccine push seems to be failing as more people wake up and realize they simply don't need it, the gov and his cohorts have turned to the "new strains" especially that scary UK version. Problem with that narrative is no one is sick and dying, who wants to let facts get in the way of a good fear narrative?

You don't have to take it from me, listen to the docs. Here's my latest conversation with an NJ doc who sheds some light and facts regarding whether the vaccine is right for you.

