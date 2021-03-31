Here’s the doctor who told me not to take the vaccine (Opinion)

Tuesday I mentioned on the air that there’s a doctor in an online video who is advising people not to take the vaccine. And he gave some really compelling science to back it up. Then, he asked people to share the video. I don’t think I’ve received as many emails about a topic I’m a long time; people asking who he is and if I could forward the video. This just highlights people‘s discomfort about swallowing the swallowing the governments vaccine story hook, line and sinker and unilaterally accepting it as the only truth. The doctor's name is Steven Hotze, MD and he is a physician in Atlanta, Georgia. He explains that the “vaccine” isn’t really a vaccine at all, but an experimental gene therapy. He also gives some of the potential risks that the injection comes with.

It won’t be long before people start digging up dirt on him if this video receives any kind of attention. If it had been published on YouTube it already would’ve been taken down. Now mind you, I am not relying ONLY on this video for my decision about holding off on the vaccine. I’ve done a lot of reading and research to come to my decision. But this just seems to be to sum it up the most concisely.

Other explanations that I have found are very technical and get into a lot of scientific and medical terminology This video explains it more simply. I encourage you to do your own research and make your own decisions, as I have done. And I’m sharing this video not to convince anybody to do anything. I simply want to show the so often hidden other side. Whatever decision you make, you deserve to hear everything. Not just what the government wants you to.

