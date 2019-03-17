Ocean County bank robbed, police share security photo of suspect

STAFFORD — Police continue to search for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank branch on Saturday.

The man walked into the bank at Stafford Square, along Route 72 in Manahawkin, around 10:40 a.m. and handed the teller a note, as seen in video released by Stafford police.

The teller told police the man was possibly of Asian descent wearing dark pants, dark jacket and a camouflage ball cap. The man did not show a weapon, the teller said.

After being given a banded stack of cash, the man reached behind the counter and took something that is not clearly visible on the footage, before he left through the front entrance.

The man then walked west across the parking lot towards Captain Randolph Boulevard, according to police, who said it did not appear he got into a vehicle.

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office and their K9 unit joined in the search on Saturday.

Police asked anyone with information about the robbery to call 609-597-1189 extension 8435.

