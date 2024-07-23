North Jersey pizza shop named among 18 best in the nation

The Jeopardy! answer is…

San Juan, Denver, Portland, Phoenix, Seattle, New Haven, Houston, Detroit, San Francisco, Chicago (especially Chicago), Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and Austin.

The Jeopardy! question is…

“What cities know nothing about good pizza?”

Correct!

Yet there they all were with honors for having a pizza place called among the best 18 in America. What’s the matter writer for theinfatuation.com? You had a post quota to fill?

But they did get a few things right. New York City made the list with L’Industrie which is in the West Village. I still think New Jersey pizza is better and more varied, but I’ll allow that NYC knows what pizza is.

There was also Philadelphia’s Pizza Jawn named among the country’s best pizza places. I never tried them but they’re close enough to New Jersey that I’ll assume our influence guided their hand to a decent pizza and you gotta love the Philly-centric name.

Only one pizza joint in New Jersey was named one of the Top 18. That was just another accolade for Razza, the amazing artisan pizza in Jersey City. A place so good the New York Times once named them the best pizza in New York even though they’re not in New York. They’re just that good.

Razza Pizza in Jersey City, NJ Google Maps (March 2023) via Canva Edit loading...

How was their pizza described by The Infatuation?

“The puffy, blistered crust is light enough that one person can easily finish a whole pie, and it’s salty and sweet enough that you’ll order another long after you’re full. And then there are the toppings, like mozzarella made from Jersey water buffaloes, specially-bred hazelnuts, and produce that proves ‘The Garden State’ slogan isn’t sarcasm.”

Another big win for Razza. (Have they built a trophy case with backlighting yet?)

If you never tried Razza they’re at 275/277 Grove Street in Jersey City.

