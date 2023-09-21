‘Last meal’ options for the New Jersey 101.5 morning crew

No kidding, there's an asteroid that will likely be on a collision course with Earth in the not-too-distant future ... 2182 to be exact. Actually to be more specific, Sept. 24, 2182.

The reason, as reported by NASA, is that the asteroid currently swings by every six years and in 2135 will be close enough that our own gravitational pull will change its course ever so slightly that just 47 years later, boom.

What would your last meal be before the asteroid hit Earth?

Bob Williams

White Castle Crave Case from the Roxbury/Ledgewood location

Eric Scott

Pepperoni Pizza from Amalfi's

Spadea's better half, Jodi

Roast chicken, we'll' be cooking at home.

Spadea

Cheesesteak, most likely from Meatheadz

Jill Myra

Chicken Francese from Enzo's

Kathy the Board Op

Mac & Cheese from Ewing Diner

