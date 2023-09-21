‘Last meal’ options for the New Jersey 101.5 morning crew
No kidding, there's an asteroid that will likely be on a collision course with Earth in the not-too-distant future ... 2182 to be exact. Actually to be more specific, Sept. 24, 2182.
The reason, as reported by NASA, is that the asteroid currently swings by every six years and in 2135 will be close enough that our own gravitational pull will change its course ever so slightly that just 47 years later, boom.
What would your last meal be before the asteroid hit Earth?
Bob Williams
White Castle Crave Case from the Roxbury/Ledgewood location
Eric Scott
Pepperoni Pizza from Amalfi's
Spadea's better half, Jodi
Roast chicken, we'll' be cooking at home.
Spadea
Cheesesteak, most likely from Meatheadz
Jill Myra
Chicken Francese from Enzo's
Kathy the Board Op
Mac & Cheese from Ewing Diner
Hit us up on our NJ1015 app and let us know your last meal!
