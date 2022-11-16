Best pizza and cheesesteaks in New Jersey — Part 1

Forget the turkey, you've got friends and family coming into the Garden State for the upcoming holiday, you owe it to them to try the stable meal in the Garden State.

Pizza and cheesesteak, of course.

I'm on the road daily speaking at common sense town halls throughout the state, sometimes three events in one day!

We added a "Spotlight on Small Business" to make sure we help promote and support as many of the local businesses we visit as possible. Weekly, I'll have a post to highlight a business that I had the opportunity to visit and try the food.

Our largest in-the-state audience jumped at the chance to weigh in on the best pizza, which lead to a broader discussion of the best cheesesteaks.

Here's just a partial listing of what we learned!

Dario Pizza Pasta Panini in Toms River

DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza in Raritan

Lillo's Tomato Pies in Hainesport

Cafe Bello in Bayonne

Villaggio Iccara in Yardville

Marinelli's Pizza in Flemington

Varsity Pizza & Subs in Lawrenceville

Tavolo Pronto in Fair Haven

