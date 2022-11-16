Best pizza and cheesesteaks in New Jersey — Part 1
Forget the turkey, you've got friends and family coming into the Garden State for the upcoming holiday, you owe it to them to try the stable meal in the Garden State.
Pizza and cheesesteak, of course.
I'm on the road daily speaking at common sense town halls throughout the state, sometimes three events in one day!
We added a "Spotlight on Small Business" to make sure we help promote and support as many of the local businesses we visit as possible. Weekly, I'll have a post to highlight a business that I had the opportunity to visit and try the food.
Our largest in-the-state audience jumped at the chance to weigh in on the best pizza, which lead to a broader discussion of the best cheesesteaks.
Here's just a partial listing of what we learned!
Dario Pizza Pasta Panini in Toms River
DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza in Raritan
Lillo's Tomato Pies in Hainesport
Cafe Bello in Bayonne
Villaggio Iccara in Yardville
Marinelli's Pizza in Flemington
Varsity Pizza & Subs in Lawrenceville
Tavolo Pronto in Fair Haven
Angelotti's Pizza & Trattoria in Morganville
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.
