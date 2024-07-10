This is said to be the best cheesesteak in New Jersey

It's the battle of the NJ cheesesteaks this time Cheesesteak Louie's is taking the top spot.

Located in Seaside, Cheesesteak Louie's uses "freshly sliced rib-eye steak, grilled to perfection and smothered with your choice of cheese."

If you're fasting, don't look at the pictures...

We've talked about cheesesteaks for many years on the show. I've mentioned that Donkey's Place in Camden,

Bowker's South Beach Grill in Holgate on LBI,

and Chick's Deli in Cherry Hill to top the list.

Of course, there's the local go-to Meatheadz in Lawrenceville as well.

Everybody has their favorite cheesesteak place. At least in the orbot of South Jersey and Philly.

If you're crossing the river into PA, Dalessandro's in Philly tops the charts.

Did I miss any? Hit us up on the free NJ 101.5 app and list your fave so we can complete the list.

I've made my own cheesesteak before and have posted the recipe here:

Spadea's Father's Day cheesesteak Check out the step-by-step process Bill went through to make his very own Father's Day cheesesteak. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈