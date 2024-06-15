This is New Jersey’s guilty pleasure food?

A new survey reported findings on secret food combinations that we have here in New Jersey and across the country that result in guilty pleasure food.

Combinations that are not necessarily mainstream but consumed in the dark while crying watching Dr. Phil.

I saw the results and I must tell you I do not agree with the findings. Rarely has there been a food survey that I do not embrace, I am built that way, just saying. The survey conducted by the recipe folks at Inspired Taste had interesting results.

When I saw the term guilty pleasure, I immediately thought of favorite foods that I consume that I feel guilty about ten seconds after the final morsel goes down the Big Joe pathway. Food like pizza, ice cream, candy, subs, Taylor ham and cheese or a couple of hot dogs from my favorite dog palace are not classified as guilty pleasure in this survey.

I was relieved that they were not because that would cause a big debate that may last years, centuries. I would become the Aristotle of guilty pleasure.

The kind people at Inspired Taste have survey results that say chocolate-covered potato chips are the guilty pleasure combination that we crave most in New Jersey. Who would have thought? Other regional favorites include apples and cheese.

I usually do not have the time to dip my potato chips into chocolate that I have melted. Chips are going down and the milk chocolate will be consumed. I guess being that this is the official guilty pleasure food of the Garden State, I will have to try it the way it was reported.

Nationally French fries dipped in milkshake is the favorite in 60% of the country. Our friends in Delaware must be pregnant with pickles dipped in ice cream as their fan favorite.

I would love to hear about your favorite guilty pleasure food. Let me know, now where are those chips?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

