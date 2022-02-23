Huge Chocolate Expo coming to NJ Expo Center in Edison

Perk up, chocolate lovers, you’re going to want to read about this.

A massive chocolate expo is coming to the NJ Expo Center in Edison, NJ. The event will be held on Sunday, March 13 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

If you have a sweet tooth, this seems like the closest you’ll ever get to the Wonka Factory with treats galore.

The expo will have dozens of vendors with food and drinks for you to try. The available tastings aren’t just limited to just chocolate, there will also be specialty food, baked good, wines, cheese, and more. There will also be food and drinks available for purchase to take home.

Take a look at what the expo has to offer.

Chocolate (obviously)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVlMs2ktj6t/

Chocolate covered fruit

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMK0jnpHGBK/

Sprinkled cupcakes

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXgjYXHu_Te/

Beverages for the adults

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDUYjURH5b6/

Treats for the kids

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGzpHSlnWDE/

There will also be entertainment from DJ Chef, the first winner of Cutthroat Kitchen on the Food Network, he’ll be hosting a dance party and doing food demonstrations.

The NJ Expo Center is located at 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ.

Tickets can be purchased online here ($20 for adults, $15 for children aged 2-12). You can buy tickets at the door but they’ll be a little more expensive ($30 for adults, $20 for children).

You can get a taste of what the festival will look like in this video:

https://youtu.be/w9kz-9nFmUU

Due to the weird time we’re living in, I’m sure you may be wondering about this: face masks and proof of vaccination are not required at this event.

