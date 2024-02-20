Willy Wonka cast comes to NJ for big chocolate expo

It's oompa loompa time in New Jersey as The Chocolate Expo makes its way to The Garden State. And for anyone with a sweet tooth, this big event will not be missed.

Yes, cast members from the original Chocolate Adventure are coming to New Jersey ready to meet you. Something that doesn't happen every day, which is really awesome.

More on the celebrity guests and cast members in a moment. First, what in the world is a chocolate expo?

In short, it's an expo that's all about chocolate. But it's so much more than enjoying your favorite chocolate bar. It's a true deep dive into the world of chocolate.

158773522 Serhiy Zavalnyuk loading...

The Expo

According to The Chocolate Expo's website, the "expo features tastings & sales of chocolates, baked goods, specialty foods, cheeses, dairy products, craft beverages (wines, spirits, cider, mead and more, depending on location) and ready-to-eat foods."

There are also plenty of activities specifically geared for kids. Such events include "face painting, balloon twisting," plus much more.

There are also activities such as chef demos that are perfect for adults. All with ready-to-eat foods for everyone to enjoy.

Canva (Willy Wonka photo credit - Getty Images) Canva (Willy Wonka photo credit - Getty Images) loading...

Celebrity Guests

As if indulging yourself in chocolate wasn't enough, you'll also have the opportunity to take part in a Q&A session with cast members from the original "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory" movie.

According to The Chocolate Expo's website, "Julie Dawn Cole (Veruca Salt), Rusty Goffe (Oompa Loompa), and Paris Themmen (Mike Tee Vee)" will all be making guest appearances. It'll be a full panel discussion along with questions from you.

Those sessions will be taking place at 11 A.M. each day of the expo, and the panel discussion is included with admission. Autograph and photo opportunities with cast members will also be available for an additional fee.

Merih Unal Ozmen Merih Unal Ozmen loading...

Date & Location

The Chocolate Expo is happening on Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. Doors open between 10 A.M. and will remain open through 6 P.M. each day, with ticket details available here.

Can You Guess? Name Your States Top 3 Favorite Chocolate Candies Have you ever wondered if your top 3 favorite delicious treats line up with the majority of folks in your state? Let's take a look at The Top 3 Favorite Chocolate Candies in Every State, as determined by BetMichigan.com and Statista Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Still More NJ DOT humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.