Dave Portnoy’s pizza festival is coming and 8 joints are from NJ
in Seaside Heights (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Maruca's Tomato Pies (Seaside Heights, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube)
If pizza were a nation, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy would be its president. When it comes to pizza Portnoy might arguably be the most important man on the planet.
His reviews can make or break a pizza shop. I had some hometown pride myself when he went to Nancy’s Town House in Rahway (I was born and raised there) and gave it an 8.8. He also loved the atmosphere inside but as almost always did his review standing just outside.
He has done his One Bite pizza reviews of well over 100 New Jersey pizza shops. A score of 8.8 is phenomenal. Even the famous Santillo’s in Elizabeth got less at an 8.3. One of the worst reviews I know of as far as Jersey pizza joints goes was his take on Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City. He gave it only a 4.9.
If you love pizza as much as Dave Portnoy does, you’ll want to check out his second annual One Bite Pizza Festival. It happens September 14 in Randall’s Island Park in NYC. It’s advertised as an all-you-can-eat festival featuring 35 of his highest rated pizza parlors from across the country.
Eight of them are from right here in New Jersey. To have nearly a quarter of all the slots filled by New Jersey shops says a lot about our reverence for pizza here in the Garden State.
I’m going to list all eight with the score Portnoy awarded them.
Angeloni’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
Caldwell
8.8
Brooklyn Square Pizza
Jackson, Toms River and Manalapan
8.9
Bunny's Sports Bar
South Orange
8.3
Calabria Pizzeria & Restaurant Livingston
8.9
De Lorenzo's Tomato Pie
Robbinsville Township
9.2
Federici's Family Restaurant
Freehold Borough
8.8
Lillo's Tomato Pies
Hainesport
8.4
Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza
Elizabeth
8.3
Look for them at the pizza festival along with others from across the country. More information and tickets for Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Festival available here.
