The 40th Annual North Brunswick Heritage Day will be held on Saturday, Oct.1 at the Community Park, off Route 130 South, at 3 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 2.

The day is packed with all sorts of entertainment and activities, including local bands, dancing, horse-drawn carriages, food vendors, crafters, a beer garden, school organizations, and local businesses.

The Heritage Day daytime entertainment lineup includes:

Thunderbird American Indian dancers

The Snakes (Irish folk band)

Singing for Supper

Polynesian luau and fire dancing

There will be a special presentation marking Heritage Day’s 40th anniversary with a celebration of past Ann Marie Chandlee Heritage Day Award recipients.

Evening entertainment will feature After the Flood, playing a mix of modern, alternative, Southern, and classic rock.

A fireworks display will cap off the day’s fun.

Fireworks

Heritage Day is made possible in part by the Middlesex County Board of Commissioners/Office of Culture and Heritage, and the New Jersey Council on the Arts/Department of State.

The Heritage Day Committee is looking for assistance in gathering photos from the past 40 years. If you have any photos of your family and friends enjoying a past Heritage Day, please e-mail them to heritagedaynb@gmail.com to add to our 40 years of fun montage.

North Brunswick Heritage Day

