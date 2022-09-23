North Brunswick, NJ Heritage Day will be celebrated Oct. 1
The 40th Annual North Brunswick Heritage Day will be held on Saturday, Oct.1 at the Community Park, off Route 130 South, at 3 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 2.
The day is packed with all sorts of entertainment and activities, including local bands, dancing, horse-drawn carriages, food vendors, crafters, a beer garden, school organizations, and local businesses.
The Heritage Day daytime entertainment lineup includes:
- Thunderbird American Indian dancers
- The Snakes (Irish folk band)
- Singing for Supper
- Polynesian luau and fire dancing
There will be a special presentation marking Heritage Day’s 40th anniversary with a celebration of past Ann Marie Chandlee Heritage Day Award recipients.
Evening entertainment will feature After the Flood, playing a mix of modern, alternative, Southern, and classic rock.
A fireworks display will cap off the day’s fun.
Heritage Day is made possible in part by the Middlesex County Board of Commissioners/Office of Culture and Heritage, and the New Jersey Council on the Arts/Department of State.
The Heritage Day Committee is looking for assistance in gathering photos from the past 40 years. If you have any photos of your family and friends enjoying a past Heritage Day, please e-mail them to heritagedaynb@gmail.com to add to our 40 years of fun montage.
