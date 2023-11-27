No opt out for controversial LGBT lessons — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

⬛ Teaching or indoctrinating? NJ students get social justice lesson

PRINCETON — A nonprofit LGBT youth advocacy group will be using state-mandated lessons on gay and lesbian history to instruct students on concepts promoted by social justice activists, a New Jersey 101.5 investigation has found.

Princeton Middle School partnered with local nonprofit HiTOPS, which teaches sexual health-related programs at public schools, to create three lessons through the district's Pathways courses.

ROXBURY — The search for a beloved Morris County teacher ended last week after her body was found in a wooded area close to where she had parked her car before disappearing more than five months ago.

The announcement was released by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday, three days after a search dog with the Ramapo Search and Rescue Organization came upon the human remains in a forested area near Route 80.

New Jersey is at the center of the action as movie and TV production cranks up with the end of the actors' strike after 118 days.

Members of SAG/AFTRA quickly resumed production as TV networks, and streaming giants like Netflix and the movie studios are under the gun to line up content to salvage the current TV season and finish films in time to release during 2024.

Two separate residence fires that broke out in different New Jersey counties left nearly a dozen people hurt, most of them firefighters, and one person dead.

Both fires broke out late on Thanksgiving — one around 5:30 p.m., the other around 11:40 p.m.

The first was at a Hudson County mixed use building in West New York; the other at a Somerset County home in Franklin Township.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township woman is facing serious charges after she turned in front of an oncoming motorcycle on Black Horse Pike, causing the biker to be ejected onto the highway.

The crash happened at 5:28 p.m. Saturday. The motorcyclist was taken to the Atlantic Care Medical Center Trauma Unit with serious injuries.

Police say Mona Cole was making a left turn from the highway onto Silver Avenue but pulled out in front of a 2007 Harley Davidson.

