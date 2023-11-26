Biker gets ejected after hitting drunk driver on NJ highway, police say

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township woman is facing serious charges after she turned in front of an oncoming motorcycle on Black Horse Pike, causing the biker to be ejected onto the highway.

The crash happened at 5:28 p.m. Saturday. The motorcyclist was taken to the Atlantic Care Medical Center Trauma Unit with serious injuries.

Police say Mona Cole was making a left turn from the highway onto Silver Avenue but pulled out in front of a 2007 Harley Davidson.

Police said the biker did not have enough time to swerve or brake, despite his attempt to do so. The Little Egg Harbor man's motorcycle struck the the rear passenger side of the Volvo.

Cole was charged with intoxicated driving and assault by auto, and other traffic violations. She was not injured, police said.

