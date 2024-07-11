Embarrassing! Atlantic City Air Show is cancelled — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

It's a major story that has been on the minds and mouths of people around the water cooler, dining room table, living room, restaurants, train stations, yup, where people gather, most are at least mentioning their opinion as to whether the president is qualified to continue as president, let alone run again for another term.

There are a growing number of Democrats panicking and asking the president to step aside, not resign the office, but stop running for re-election. What do you think?

"It needs to be recognized that our juvenile justice system needs to be reformed to hold juveniles accountable or this recidivism will continue. We must acknowledge that not every juvenile can be rehabilitated and must give prosecutors the tools needed to prosecute these criminals or they will continue to plague our communities," Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said in a written statement.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An aviation company is being lured to Atlantic County after showing off an electric aircraft that could drastically reduce the costs of passenger travel and shipping.

The fixed-wing aircraft developed by BETA Technologies took off from Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) on Monday morning. It flew around the Egg Harbor Township airspace in what could be a preview of what's to come.

ATLANTIC CITY — There won't be any screaming jets flying over America's Playground this summer as plans to host the Atlantic City Airshow have disappointingly fallen through.

The two-day event had been scheduled to return for the 21st time on Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Wednesday, Aug. 14. Last year's show brought 485,000 people to Atlantic City, according to the city's tourism agency.

But now the Atlantic City Airshow is canceled, according to a joint statement from the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, Visit Atlantic City, and the South Jersey Transportation Authority.

It is the absolute last thing that Michael Chait wanted to do. Chait is the president of The Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce.

In the end, he had no choice.

The Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce and (title sponsor) Visit Atlantic City explored all options available before making the decision to cancel The Atlantic City Airshow 2024.

