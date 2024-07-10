Hey NJ! Should President Biden run, resign, or quite the race?

It's a major story that has been on the minds and mouths of people around the water cooler, dining room table, living room, restaurants, train stations, yup, where people gather, most are at least mentioning their opinion as to whether the president is qualified to continue as president, let alone run again for another term.

There are a growing number of Democrats panicking and asking the president to step aside, not resign the office, but stop running for re-election. What do you think?

It seems to me that he is incapable of making the tough decisions required of the chief executive unless we buy into the White House talking points about "cheap fakes", it's pretty obvious to even the casual observer that he's lost it.

What do you think? We have the largest audience in the state and your responses will be a pretty accurate representation of what Jersey is thinking on this issue:

