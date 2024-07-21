🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris received endorsement from Biden

National Democratic leaders are talking to Gov. Phil Murphy about running as second fiddle in the 2024 presidential election after President Joe Biden dropped out on Sunday, according to a report.

After announcing his decision to not seek reelection, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him at the top of the ticket. However, Biden will remain in office to complete his term.

"Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump," said Biden in a statement on social media.

With the Democratic National Convention four weeks away, it's unclear if the party will back Harris or opt for an open primary.

If there is an open primary, Gov. Murphy will not run for president, the New Jersey Globe reported citing several unnamed sources.

However, some party leaders have reportedly called the New Jersey governor to discuss joining Harris on the ticket as a candidate for vice president.

The governor's office did not immediately return a request for comment shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Murphy thanked Biden for his "years of service" to the country in a statement on X.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for over 50 years of service to our grateful nation. Your time in office will be remembered as one of the most successful and impactful presidencies in American history," said Murphy.

NJ leaders react to Biden dropping out

After Biden announced that he was dropping out of the race, several New Jersey officials took to social media to share their thoughts.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

"I am grateful that we have a president whose patriotism and love of country drove him to run and win against demagoguery in 2020, and who now, because of that same fierce love and devotion to his fellow Americans, has decided to be the bridge to a new generation of leaders," said Senator Cory Booker.

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J. 3rd District

“In his lifetime of service, President Biden has given our country everything he had. He worked so hard to improve our nation because it’s personal for him. But he also connected with me and so many others because he cared about us. As a result Biden will go down in history as a leader of consequence and a man who loved his country. His decision to lift up a new generation of leadership is extraordinary and one that cements his legacy," said Congressman Andy Kim.

Kim, who is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, also said that he had "full faith" in Harris to replace Biden on the ticket.

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District

"Thank you, President Biden, for your decades of unwavering service, patriotism, and dedication," said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. He said it was time to move forward "united."

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 7th District

Congressman Pallone said that the Democratic party must come together to "ensure American democracy endures."

“President Biden's decision to step back from the nomination reflects his selflessness as a leader. His legacy of putting his country first is underscored by more than fifty years of public service. I am grateful for his calm leadership while navigating the most challenging role on the planet, especially after four years of tumult and division sowed by Donald Trump," said Congressman Frank Pallone.

U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez, D-N.J. 8th District

U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J. 12th District

“History will remember President Biden as a towering figure. A lifelong public servant. A historically successful president. And as a selfless leader who put the greater good of this country above himself," said Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman.

She said his decision to step aside was a "selfless act of patriotism."

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex

In a statement, Speaker Coughlin said that he was grateful to Biden for his "distinguished service" and said he was a "great leader."

"I am saddened by President Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 election campaign, but I respect his decision to step aside. This is a challenging time for the Democratic party, but we must look forward with resolve and remain committed to our party's values. Democrats need to unite behind the new candidate and beat Donald Trump, in order to preserve our cherished democracy," said Craig Coughlin.

