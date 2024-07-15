Give it a rest, Joe — It’s not Trump voters who need to calm down

🔴 Bill Spadea reacts to Trump assassination attempt

🔴 Experts call the show to weigh in on security failures

A shooter who should have never been that close to President Trump on Saturday managed to get off multiple shots before being killed by law enforcement

One shot hit the former president and by the grace of God only struck his ear. Another shot killed a rally attendee, a 50-year-old firefighter whose last act was to physically shield his family from the incoming fire. Hero.

The 45th president stood up almost immediately after being shot raising his fist in the air as a signal of strength, courage and defiance against the cowardly and constant barrage of attacks that he has had to endure every day since he came down the escalator in 2015.

Election 2024 Trump (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) loading...

The current president — after calling Trump and supporters terrorists in a speech in Philadelphia and then calling Trump a threat to America and saying to supporters he needs to be in the "bull's eye" — gave an awkward public statement in the immediate aftermath claiming he needed more facts before he could comment.

Then on Sunday night, he gave an Oval Office address that was embarrassing and hypocritical at best. After years of the Democrats gaslighting Trump Republicans – calling Trump and his supporters Nazis, racists, bigots, terrorists and a threat to America. Recently, the New Republic featured a cover photo of President Trump as Hitler.

Now that it's gone this far, the current president called for calm. We're not buyin' it, Joe. Where was Biden when the Left was rioting and inciting violence against Trump and supporters? He was an active participant in the violent rhetoric.

Joe Biden (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) loading...

The time to call for calm was immediately after the 2016 election when the left started the campaign of misinformation and violence. We all remember the fires in Washington, D.C., during the inauguration in 2017. We all remember the looting, the destruction of public and private property, and the killings.

Now the craziness and vitriol from the left, which has included Biden, Schumer, Waters, Pelosi calling Trump a "threat to America" and inciting people to rise up against him and his supporters.

They have succeeded in dehumanizing him in the minds of many Democratic activists. One Congressman, Dan Goldman, even called for Trump to be "eliminated".

So, give it a rest, Joe, on your call for calm. The Trump supporters ARE CALM. We're focused and we are passionate about ending years of Left-wing violence and restoring sanity and patriotism to our government.

APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump California (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) loading...

We're understandably concerned about the future of our Republic. We're concerned about the wide-open border, rise in crime, massive debt and inflation.

We're concerned about the weaponized Justice Department and the ongoing eight-year witch hunt against President Trump. We're concerned about election integrity and the suppression of free speech on social media.

We're concerned about the corporate media, which is complicit in pushing the lies about Trump and the more than 80 million of us who voted for him in 2020.

But our concern will turn into action. Action that involves registering and turning out voters. Action that will likely result in the election of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States.

The political breakdown aside, there is no doubt that there were multiple security failures surrounding the rally and assassination attempt on Saturday night.

Experts weigh in on assassination attempt on President Trump

I was joined by former FBI Special Agent, Navy Seal and counter-terrorism expert, Jonathan Gilliam. He talked about the failure in the zone security allowing the shooter to get that close and the delay in getting President Trump off stage. He also expressed concern about the FBI releasing early statements before all the facts are in regarding the shooter.

Listen to my conversation with Jonathan here

Later in the show were joined by retired Secret Service agent Dave Harrison. He spent five years on President Obama's detail and called to weigh in on the security failures at the PA rally.

He pointed out that the perimeter would have been secure for a rally with the current president but since Trump has the "former President" detail, the security assets are not as extensive.

He also talked about the failure to get President Trump secured to a "hard room" immediately exposing him to a potential second attack.

Listen to my conversation with Dave here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea.

