Time to invoke the 25th Amendment — Here’s what it means (Opinion)

For the past 3 1/2 years many of us have discussed the failings and incompetence of the current president.

The whole mess started rocky with the absurd finger-pointing and claims of "insurrection" which was just an excuse to militarize the Capitol and weaponize the justice system against President Trump and his supporters.

Does anyone remember the scandal of plagiarism that torpedoed Biden's own quest for the White House in 1988? How about his history of influence peddling and profiteering as a so-called "public servant".

Maybe we should be talking about the disastrous and deadly fiasco of Joe's withdrawal from Afghanistan. Does anybody else remember the classified docs found in Joe's garage? The list goes on.

But scandals, lies, and corruption aside, the departure from the race when the questions of cognitive ability have been around since before the primaries began, is a slap in the face to voters.

Joe decides he'll leave and many say he delayed because he didn't have confidence in Kamala, thereby overriding the will of Democratic voters through the primaries who awarded him more than 3,000 delegates.

It's one thing to drop out of a race, but this is clearly based on horrible polling numbers and his inability to coherently form statements which the world saw firsthand at the last debate. Add to that his inability to perform basic tasks like walking upstairs and you've got more than enough reasons to sack him from the race if you are a leading Democrat.

But it raises an important question, if the cognitive decline and incompetence are enough to keep Biden out of the race, why is he still serving as president? Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution provides that a majority of the cabinet and the VP can declare the president unable to perform the duties of the office and the VP will become the acting president.

The fact that this is unlikely to occur speaks volumes for the moral bankruptcy of the current national leaders of the Democratic Party. For them, it's never been about leading the nation. It's never been about keeping the peace and empowering people to achieve prosperity. If it were, they would not have tried to bankrupt and jail President Trump.

After all, we had one of the strongest economies in history, a border that was nearly secure after decades of neglect, dropping crime, rising wages, and NO WARS.

Instead with the Bidens, and likely the Obamas pulling the strings, crime is up, the border is wide open allowing an invasion of foreign criminals and the small business economy is in shambles, not to mention hundreds of billions going to line the pockets of corrupt foreign governments whilst the world teeters on the brink of global conflict.

It's inexcusable and dangerous to let a man who is unable to run for office, hold the same office. Time for the 25th. Immediately, if not sooner.

