Love him or hate him, Joe Biden just spoke up for Jersey girls

There are nice people and nice women all across the country. I was born and raised in New Jersey, but I’ve also lived in Virginia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, California, Michigan, etc. And while there are good women everywhere, for me it’s not just some cliché when I say there’s no one like a Jersey girl.

Is it only because it's what I’m used to having grown up here? I don’t think so. I think there’s a magical, intangible thing about women from Jersey that makes you get, well, poetic.

Don't bother me cause I got no time

I'm on my way to see that girl of mine

Nothin’ else matters in the whole wide world

When you're in love with a Jersey girl.

- Tom Waite

Tom, and Bruce who covered it, were right.

A Jersey girl is a bit tougher, works a bit harder, has a bit more spirit. And you can keep your tulip festivals because all the beauty you need is in the hair, in the eyes and in the style of women from New Jersey.

Even if you think Joe Biden is wrong about everything else he was right about one thing he said recently. He was talking with Dan Hurley who coached UConn to their second men’s basketball championship in two years. Hurley missed the call last year when Biden phoned to offer his congratulations. This year he made sure he was standing by when that called came in.

He talked about the team and some of the games that he watched,” Hurley said. “And he told me the secret to my success and his success was that we both married Jersey girls.

First Lady Jill Biden is from Hammonton, New Jersey. Dan Hurley is married to Andrea who is from Toms River. They met at Seton Hall.

And whatever your political affiliation is if you’re true New Jersey you have to agree with Biden on this one point. Nothing else matters in this whole wide world when you’re in love with a Jersey girl.

Even if she won’t pump her own gas.

