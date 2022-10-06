Gridlock expected as Biden comes to NJ – What you need to know

President Joe Biden will be in New Jersey this afternoon, and his travels could cause gridlock during the afternoon rush hour period.

Biden will first visit the IBM offices in Poughkeepsie, NY, before traveling to Gov. Phil Murphy's Middletown mansion for a private fundraiser.

The exact route Biden will take has not been revealed by the White House, but it is likely his motorcade will travel the Parkway and Route 35 corridor.

He is due to arrive at Murphy's home at 4 p.m., which could severely impact traffic at some of the busiest times for commuters.

Murphy's sprawling mansion sits on the Navesink river facing Red Bank.

Middletown police are warning of frozen zones, which will ban all road and foot traffic on sections of roadways, as well as unanticipated traffic delays in the area.

Biden is visiting Murphy's home for a private fundraiser to raise money for congressional democrats.

Following that fundraiser, Biden will head back to New York for another private event, causing more disruptions.

Motorists are urged to expect delays and plan alternate routes.

Traffic Impact from Presidential Visit

When: Afternoon (before 4 p.m.) and early evening today

Where: Garden State Parkway

Route 35 corridor near Red Bank

Lincroft River Plaza

Oak Hill and Navesink sections of Middletown

The Federal Aviation Administration has already issued flight restrictions for the presidential visit, including temporary no-fly zones.

New Jersey 101.5 will keep you updated on the president's movements and any road closures and delays.

