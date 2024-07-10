New electric plane soars at Atlantic City, NJ airport showcase

✈ Company shows off new electric aircraft at Atlantic City airport

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An aviation company is being lured to Atlantic County after showing off an electric aircraft that could drastically reduce the costs of passenger travel and shipping.

The fixed-wing aircraft developed by BETA Technologies took off from Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) on Monday morning. It flew around the Egg Harbor Township airspace in what could be a preview of what's to come.

With a range of 250 nautical miles, the ALIA conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) aircraft has room for a pilot and five passengers. A full recharge would take around an hour using the Vermont-based company's proprietary Charge Cube technology.

There are 20 recharging stations along the East and Gulf coasts, according to Beta. The company has plans to build another 50 stations.

"As we move closer and closer to getting this technology into the market, it’s critical that the surrounding ecosystem is ready to support it. This transition will take all of us, and we look forward to continuing to work with our government partners and leaders across New Jersey," said Blain Newton, Chief Operating Officer.

Beta claims their electric aircraft is far less expensive to fly than a typical single-engine plane.

A flight of 200 nautical miles for ALIA would cost around $15 to $17 in electricity compared to the $600 to $800 in jet fuel it would take for a Cessna Caravan to make the same trip, Lead Motors Engineer Manon Belzile said to Vertical Magazine.

Talks to bring Beta Technologies to Atlantic City airport

The Atlantic County Economic Alliance has been working for several years to create an aerospace research and development technology park, according to ACEA President Lauren Moore.

"We are continuing our dialogue with Beta Technologies with the goal to have the company locate facilities here in Atlantic County. This includes laboratory space and exploring charging technology opportunities at ACY," said Moore.

Beta's showcase on Monday could mean talks to bring the company to South Jersey are making progress.

Electric aircraft for deliveries

BETA's electric aircraft may hit the skies this year wearing the United Parcel Service logo.

UPS agreed in 2021 to purchase at least 10 electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVOTL) aircraft for $4 million each. The eVOTL version of ALIA is similar to the fixed-wing version except that it flies with four propellers — similar to the average drone.

The plan is for BETA to deliver the aircraft this year. UPS also has the option to purchase up to 150 of the aircraft.

