🚒 10 firefighters hurt responding to apartment fire

🚒 Person found dead in NJ house fire

🚒 Separate fires happened Thanksgiving night

Two separate residence fires that broke out in different New Jersey counties left nearly a dozen people hurt, most of them firefighters, and one person dead.

Both fires broke out late on Thanksgiving — one around 5:30 p.m., the other around 11:40 p.m.

The first was at a Hudson County mixed use building in West New York; the other at a Somerset County home in Franklin Township.

🚒 Firefighters hurt responding to West New York fire

The North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue squad was notified of a fire at 5222 Bergenline Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The address has a pharmacy on the first level and apartments on a second floor.

With heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, a total of 10 firefighters were hurt while battling the fire, which was brought under control by 8:30 p.m.

As of Friday afternoon, one of two firefighters who was seriously hurt remained hospitalized, though they were expected to ultimately recover.

In the same fire, four civilians were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation by the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force found that the likely start of the fire was in an apartment bedroom.

While the cause remained under investigation, foul play was not suspected in the fire.

🚒 Person found dead in Somerset County house fire

Hours later in Somerset County, Franklin Township firefighters and police were called to a single-family residential fire on Amwell Road.

The entire home was in flames when responders arrived.

After the fire was put out, firefighters recovered the remains of the only resident at the address.

Identification of that person was pending an exam by the Northern Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

Investigation also continued into the cause and starting spot of the fire.

Anyone with information relating to the Franklin Township fire could contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Fire Investigation Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

Details related to the West New York fire could also be shared with the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or online.

