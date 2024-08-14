No criminal charges for NJ police officer who killed pedestrian
🔹NJ officer in police car struck pedestrian
🔹Man was crossing highway in dark, police say
🔹State grand jury weighs case, no charges
No criminal charges will be filed against a police officer in Camden County, after a deadly pedestrian crash very early on Thanksgiving last year.
On Nov. 23, 2023 around 2 a.m., Christofe “Christopher” Wita was crossing White Horse Pike — also Route 30 — when he was struck by a Waterford Township police cruiser driven by Sgt. Richard Sbarra in the Atco area.
The 44-year-old Wita, a Berlin resident, was walking on the highway in a poorly lit area outside of any crosswalk, according to the state Office of the Attorney General.
Sbarra, who was on duty, radioed for help and medical response before getting out of his vehicle, as seen on body camera footage made public by state prosecutors.
Read More: Grand jury doesn't charge NJ trooper for fatal Parkway shooting
The sergeant was also driving slower than the posted speed limit, the investigation found.
Despite receiving medical aid, Wita was pronounced dead at the scene.
Read More: NJ brothers killed after car veers into path of truck, police say
The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability carried out witness interviews, as well as reviews of radio transmissions, photos, video footage, police reports and autopsy results.
Evidence was presented to a state grand jury, which on Aug. 5 found that no criminal charges should be filed against Sbarra.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
NJ schools that made the most calls to police
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
The 15 best places to live in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5