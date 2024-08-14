No criminal charges for NJ police officer who killed pedestrian

🔹NJ officer in police car struck pedestrian

🔹Man was crossing highway in dark, police say

🔹State grand jury weighs case, no charges

No criminal charges will be filed against a police officer in Camden County, after a deadly pedestrian crash very early on Thanksgiving last year.

On Nov. 23, 2023 around 2 a.m., Christofe “Christopher” Wita was crossing White Horse Pike — also Route 30 — when he was struck by a Waterford Township police cruiser driven by Sgt. Richard Sbarra in the Atco area.

Atco, Waterford (Google Maps) Atco, Waterford (Google Maps) loading...

The 44-year-old Wita, a Berlin resident, was walking on the highway in a poorly lit area outside of any crosswalk, according to the state Office of the Attorney General.

Sbarra, who was on duty, radioed for help and medical response before getting out of his vehicle, as seen on body camera footage made public by state prosecutors.

Waterford officer body camera footage (via NJOAG) (2) Waterford officer body camera footage (via NJOAG) loading...

The sergeant was also driving slower than the posted speed limit, the investigation found.

Despite receiving medical aid, Wita was pronounced dead at the scene.

Body cam video screenshot from Waterford office in fatal pedestrian strike in Atco (NJOAG, Google Maps) Body cam video screenshot from Waterford office in fatal pedestrian strike in Atco (NJOAG, Google Maps) loading...

The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability carried out witness interviews, as well as reviews of radio transmissions, photos, video footage, police reports and autopsy results.

Evidence was presented to a state grand jury, which on Aug. 5 found that no criminal charges should be filed against Sbarra.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5