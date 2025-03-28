Did you overpay for generic drugs? Here’s how NJ residents can check
💊Generic drug makers settlement
💵NJ among 26 states involved
💵Resolves conspiracy to inflate prices
TRENTON - New Jersey residents have been urged to check if they overpaid for certain generic drugs, under a massive $39.1 million settlement with generic drug manufacturers.
The settlement with Apotex and Heritage resolves allegations of conspiracy to inflate prices and limit competition, impacting New Jersey and a coalition of at least 26 states and several U.S. territories.
As part of the settlement agreements, both Apotex and Heritage have agreed to cooperate in the ongoing multi-state litigation against 30 corporate defendants and 25 individual executives.
According to complaints in these cases, competing industry executives often met during expensive industry meals, cocktail parties and golf outings.
The so-called rival execs also would share calls, emails, and text messages.
Following one steakhouse dinner, an email included in the complaints said that one executive had asked if a rival executive’s company would be picking up the tab.
“It’s amazing how many in the group like 18-year-old single malt scotch when they aren’t buying,” the “rival” executive allegedly answered, according to the documents.
Both companies have also agreed to a series of reforms to ensure fair competition and compliance with antitrust laws.
Anyone who purchased a generic prescription drug between May 2009 and December 2019, from the lengthy list below, may be eligible for compensation.
Consumers can also call 1-866-290-0182, email info@AGGenericDrugs.com or visit AGGenericDrugs.com.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
New Jersey home price increases in 2024 by county
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet
LOOK: These Unforgettable Photos Bring the 1960s to Life
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz