JACKSON — A man who frequented a Six Flags theme park in California claimed he paid off his student loans thanks to eating what amounted to daily, 50-cent meals there for seven years.

Meanwhile, another who styled himself as the "Six Flags Scoundrel" and went viral on TikTok said he keeps a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet helping him to game the system of the amusement park's food offerings.

But after Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said earlier this month that the parks had collectively become "a daycare center for teenagers" due to outmoded policies and terms of membership, New Jersey's location announced Tuesday a "re-launched" version of its Seasonal Dining Pass.

Get our free mobile app

The release from Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson said the new pass entitles holders to two meals per visit, with a three-hour window in between.

Those who purchase the Seasonal Dining Pass before Sept. 5 receive a 10% discount as well as free drinks through the end of the 2022 season, according to the release.

Six Flags Great Adventure's website now lists the dining pass for a standard price of $134.99, not including drinks; previously, parks nationwide had offered it as an add-on for around $80, inclusive of the two meals, a "snack," and unlimited drinks.

Gold, Platinum, and Diamond Thrill Seeker members are eligible for 10%, 15%, and 20% discounts on food, respectively, separate from the add-on dining pass, the release said.

Tuesday's announcement also confirmed the return of the popular Fright Fest this year, from Sept. 16 through Oct. 31, and Holiday in the Park, Nov. 23 through Jan. 1, 2023, plus the "Coca-Cola Dreamworld Experience" arcade now through Sept. 5, and Kid's Boo Fest and Oktoberfest events to run concurrently with Fright Fest.

For 2023, Great Adventure said it will offer "Viva La Fiesta" from May 6 through May 23, Kids Fest from June 3 through June 11, and Food & Brew Festival from June 17 through June 25, along with next year's edition of the Summer Vibes Festival from July 8 through Aug. 12.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.