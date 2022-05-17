This is why we can't have nice things. But seriously, we probably would have all thought about doing the same thing, especially if you're a parent.

In the last couple of years, Six Flags theme parks around the country unveiled a new aspect to their season passes: An $80 add-on, a one-time fee, to the park’s season pass package would get customers two meals per day, one snack, and unlimited drinks.

One Six Flags customer who noticed some holes in the logic of this plan immediately told Vice,

“We're looking at less than 50 cents per meal, and that's not even if I go every day. That’s the cost of two packs of ramen noodles—but we're talking two square meals and another half meal basically. It's just insane. The calorie-to-cost ratio is just unheard of.”

This customer, Cam, also known as the Six Flags Scoundrel, talks more about it below.

As is usually the case with social media content after going viral, especially on TikTok, an influx of copycats soon followed. It wasn't necessarily that everyone was trying to replicate the "Six Flags Scoundrel's" video. People, typically parents or guardians, saw the video and right away saw an opportunity to save some of their hard-earned dollars.

Six Flags is a business, however, so it's not surprising that higher-up officials with the theme park conglomerate did not see this rising trend as a chance to "give parents a break."

According to Fortune, CEO Selim Bassoul talked about the exploitation and plan cancelation on a first-quarter earnings call last week:

“They ruin the experience for somebody who came in on a single-day ticket with their family…who paid a lot of money to come…now they have 45 minutes to an hour to wait to get a meal while those other people are choking up the line for $80 for the whole season.”

Six Flags will consider reintroducing a dining plan, but Bassoul says it may look nothing like the plan rolled out before that caused all these problems to begin with.

If they do introduce a new meal plan, perhaps social-media-savvy frequenters to the park can maybe save the exploitation tricks for a group chat or something, so the tactics don't spread like wildfire causing all of us to lose out.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

