NJ woman drove off road in attempted murder-suicide, police say

FAIRVIEW (Bergen County) — A Bergen County woman intentionally drove her vehicle, with another person inside, off a road on Saturday around 5 p.m., police said.

Judith McLead, 71, remained in Bergen County Jail on Sunday afternoon. She was charged with aggravated assault, according to County Sheriff's Office records.

McLead was treated for non-life threatening injuries, before being charged and taken for medical evaluation, Police Chief Martin Kahn said. The female passenger was not injured during the crash, Kahn said.

The Daily Voice reported the female passenger in the vehicle had said on social media that McLead, a grandmother from Teaneck, had threatened to kill both herself and the passenger before the SUV careened off Bergen Boulevard.

